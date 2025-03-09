You need to make this much to be considered middle-class in Austin

article

A new study shows how much a person in Austin needs to make in order to be considered middle-class.

The annual study from SmartAsset calculated the middle-class income ranges for 100 major U.S. cities and all 50 states.

Middle-class in Texas

By the numbers:

In order to be considered middle-class in Texas, you need to make between $50,515 and $151,560, according to the study.

The same study last year found the range to be considered middle-class in Texas to be from $48,185 to $144,568.

SmartAsset's study considers middle-class to be two-thirds to double the median household income.

Texas finished in the middle of the pack in the rankings.

The median household income in the state is $75,780.

That put the Lone Star State as the 23rd highest of the 50 states.

What is considered middle-class in North Texas

By the numbers:

The study also looked at what is considered to be middle-class in 100 cities around the country.

Austin's median household income was $91,501, the 18th highest on the list.

That means, in order to be considered middle-class in Austin, you need to make between $60,995 and $183,002.

Other Texas cities to make the list include Plano (7), Irving (43), Fort Worth (46), Garland (55), Dallas (59), Arlington (61) Corpus Christi (73), Houston (75), San Antonio (78), Laredo (82), El Paso (86) and Lubbock (92).

Middle-class for each U.S. state

What is considered middle-class in U.S. cities

