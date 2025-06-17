Austin "No Kings" protests: Texas DPS arrests 9
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas DPS says it arrested nine people during the "No Kings" protests on Saturday at the Texas State Capitol.
The charges vary from disobeying a police officer to obstructing a highway to felony assault of a peace officer.
The arrests
Brendan William Talbert (Texas DPS)
Nine people were arrested by DPS on Saturday:
- Andrew Joseph Alemao, 37 - interfering with public duties
- Dorian Gray, 19 - felony graffiti
- Daymon Micah Grubbs, 19 - disobeying a police officer
- Christian Deun Johnson, 24 - disobeying a police officer, providing false identification and evading arrest
- Henry T. Johnson, 23 – obstructing a passageway
- Francisco Limon Juarez, 31 – criminal trespass
- Tyrone Germane Stafford, 44 – possession of marijuana
- Brendan William Talbert, 24 – walking on roadway when sidewalks provided, felony assault of a peace officer, evading arrest and resisting arrest
- Esala Wueschner, 33 – criminal trespass
All were booked into the Travis County Jail.
These nine are in addition to the three people Austin police arrested Saturday.
Uses of force
Texas DPS says that during their response, its personnel deployed pepper spray, PAVA powder (Pelargonic Acid Vanillylamide, a synthetic compound derived from capsaicin), and a taser.
