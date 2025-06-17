Expand / Collapse search

Austin "No Kings" protests: Texas DPS arrests 9

Published  June 17, 2025 4:54pm CDT
    • Texas DPS arrested 9 people during "No Kings" protests on Saturday
    • Charges vary from disobeying a police officer to graffiti to felony assault of a peace officer
    • This is in addition to the 3 arrested by APD

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas DPS says it arrested nine people during the "No Kings" protests on Saturday at the Texas State Capitol.

The charges vary from disobeying a police officer to obstructing a highway to felony assault of a peace officer.

The arrests

Brendan William Talbert (Texas DPS)

Nine people were arrested by DPS on Saturday:

  • Andrew Joseph Alemao, 37 - interfering with public duties
  • Dorian Gray, 19 - felony graffiti
  • Daymon Micah Grubbs, 19 - disobeying a police officer
  • Christian Deun Johnson, 24 - disobeying a police officer, providing false identification and evading arrest
  • Henry T. Johnson, 23 – obstructing a passageway
  • Francisco Limon Juarez, 31 – criminal trespass
  • Tyrone Germane Stafford, 44 – possession of marijuana
  • Brendan William Talbert, 24 – walking on roadway when sidewalks provided, felony assault of a peace officer, evading arrest and resisting arrest
  • Esala Wueschner, 33 – criminal trespass

All were booked into the Travis County Jail.

These nine are in addition to the three people Austin police arrested Saturday.

Uses of force

Texas DPS says that during their response, its personnel deployed pepper spray, PAVA powder (Pelargonic Acid Vanillylamide, a synthetic compound derived from capsaicin), and a taser.

