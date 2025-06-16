Austin "No Kings" protests: 3 arrested, 3 officers injured, says APD

The Brief 3 people were arrested for misdemeanors, 3 officers injured during Saturday's protest APD says it will continue to have increased and visible presence due to potential of additional protests



Three people were arrested and three officers were injured during Saturday's "No Kings" protests in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

What happened at the protests?

What we know:

APD provided a timeline of its actions during the protests on Saturday, which began at around 5 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol.

APD says its officers were walking around the Capitol grounds in light blue vests, engaging in "dialogue policing" and talking with attendees.

Due to the high volume of pedestrian traffic, APD closed 11th Street in both directions, eastbound at San Jacinto Blvd., and westbound at Lavaca St. Congress Avenue was also shut down in both directions.

The protest concluded at around 8 p.m., and large groups were still walking in the roadways at various points on Congress Avenue, 6th Street, Lavaca Street and 9th Street until about 11 p.m. after APD issued requests to disperse.

APD and DPS worked together to safely block traffic and allow the march to proceed, says the department, adding that outside of a few agitators, the event remained largely peaceful.

Uses of force

APD says that there were instances of use of force by its officers, including:

Pepperball used by one officer, one round for throwing objects

Takedown by one officer, assisting DPS on arrest

Takedown by two officers and assisted by one other officer (level 4) to make an arrest for obstructing the roadway/evading

As is standard protocol, the use of force was reported and is currently going through the Force Review Unit process.

The arrests

Three people were arrested on Saturday:

Ravigopal, Sanjay - obstructing highway or other passageway (Class B misdemeanor)

Glasse, Julien - obstructing highway or other passageway (Class B misdemeanor), evading arrest or detention on foot (Class A misdemeanor)

Hardin, Karrington - obstructing highway or other passageway (Class B misdemeanor)

Officers injured

Three officers were injured:

One officer - knee injury while making arrest

One officer - subject pointer laser in officer's eye, not identified, no arrest

One officer - left hand injury while making arrest

What they're saying:

"I want to thank our Austin Police Department Officers and Texas Department of Public Safety partners for handling this event with professionalism, dedication and commitment," said Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis. "I also want to thank our community for helping keep the evening peaceful. Through our coordinated efforts, we were all able to keep one another safe."

What's next:

APD says it will continue to have an increased and visible presence throughout the city due to the potential of additional protests.

The department says it will also "continue to leverage technology to help us monitor and respond more effectively to unfolding events."

What you can do:

APD is urging anyone who chooses to participate in any demonstration to do so peacefully.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious or dangerous behavior is urged to report it immediately by calling 911, and proceed to leave the scene.