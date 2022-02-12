Austin officials activate cold weather shelters for February 12

The City of Austin says cold weather shelters have been activated for February 12.

Officials say those in need of shelter should go to One Texas Center located at 505 Barton Springs Road between 6 and 8 p.m.

Health screenings for COVID-19 will be done during registration. For more info call the 24/7 hotline: 512-305-4233

