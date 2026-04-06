Police looking for woman who stole bag from store on The Drag
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person who stole a bag from a store on The Drag.
The backstory:
APD says the incident happened on Feb. 18 at around 9:35 a.m. at the Barefoot Campus Outfitters located at 2338 Guadalupe Street.
A woman entered the store and concealed and stole a Hampton Road shoulder bag.
Police say the left without paying for the bag.
The woman is described as a white female with a thin build and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue Yankees T-shirt and light colored pants.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.