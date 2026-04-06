Police looking for woman who stole bag from store on The Drag

The Brief Austin police looking for help identifying a person who stole a bag from a store on The Drag The incident happened on Feb. 18



The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person who stole a bag from a store on The Drag.

The backstory:

APD says the incident happened on Feb. 18 at around 9:35 a.m. at the Barefoot Campus Outfitters located at 2338 Guadalupe Street.

A woman entered the store and concealed and stole a Hampton Road shoulder bag.

Police say the left without paying for the bag.

The woman is described as a white female with a thin build and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue Yankees T-shirt and light colored pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.