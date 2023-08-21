Austin Police Department chief Joseph Chacon stepping down

article

Austin Police Department Chief Joseph Chacon is stepping down.

Chacon has notified city officials of his plans to retire the first week of September after 25 years with the department.

An announcement from city officials says Chacon "is ready to focus on potential opportunities for the next chapter in his remarkable career."

"Chief Chacon has certainly made an impressive mark on the City with his effort to move the police department in new directions," said Interim City Manager Jesús Garza. "We will miss his leadership and dedication but are confident that the team he leaves behind will be able to further the great efforts he started."

"Working at APD has been the privilege of my life," said APD Police Chief Chacon. "Being the Chief of Police is something that I never thought would have been possible, and it has been the pinnacle of my career."

Chacon's Chief of Staff, Robin Henderson, will step in as the interim chief until the search for a permanent chief is completed.

"I thank Chief Chacon for serving as our Chief of Police and doing it with professionalism," said Mayor Kirk Watson. "The role of Chief is not an easy one. Chief Chacon approached the job with an obvious desire to support his team and to protect our community."

The city listed the following as Chacon's many accomplishments:

Implementation of the policy to provide a 10-day release on critical incident video.