Austin police asking for public's help finding missing endangered woman

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing 22-year-old woman.

Police said they are looking for Mayre Jantz, 22. She was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. Jantz was last heard from on Sept. 7 around noon in the 800 block of Camino La Costa.

Police said Jantz is in need of daily medication.

She is described as a white female, 5'5", 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and short brown hair.

If you see Jantz, please call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.