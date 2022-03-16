Austin Police Association issues public safety notice as officers work shooting in North Austin

The Austin Police Association has issued a Public Safety Notice as APD continues to work a shooting at 408 E. Rundberg Lane.

According to APD, a call about a shooting was received around 8 p.m.

Witnesses say they saw a female shoot toward a vehicle. APD officers report the victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The female suspect has been detained and is communicating with APD.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Additional details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

