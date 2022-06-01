APD: Debris on roadway results in IH-35 shutdown

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking drivers to avoid parts of North IH-35 due to debris on the roadway.

The upper deck of the 3500 block of North IH-35 has been shut down, says Austin Police Department.

According to APD, the debris is from a commercial vehicle. All Southbound lanes have been closed.

APD is asking those traveling to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates