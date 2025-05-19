Austin Police Department, TxDOT team up in '2025 Click it or Ticket Campaign'

The Brief Austin police and TxDOT are teaming up for the '2025 Click it or Ticket Campaign' Increased traffic enforcement will be from May 19 through June 1



The Austin Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are teaming up for the 2025 Click it or Ticket Campaign.

The backstory:

According to the City of Austin, there will be increased traffic enforcement from May 19 through June 1.

The focus is to remind drivers and passengers about the importance of wearing seat belts. There will be officers on the roads during this period specifically looking for seat belt violations.

In Texas, the law requires everyone in the car to buckle up or face fines and court costs of up to $200.