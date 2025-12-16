1 dead in crash on MoPac: APD

The Brief 1 person dead in fatal crash Southbound lanes of MoPac at US 183 shut down Drivers should expect delays, find alternate routes



A fatal crash shut down southbound MoPac at US 183, says the Austin Police Department.

What we know:

APD says that on Dec. 16 at around 9:14 a.m., officers responded to the crash in the 8100 block of the southbound lanes of the North MoPac Expressway.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash shut down the southbound lanes, on-ramps and toll lanes in the area.

What's next:

Vehicular Homicide detectives are on scene investigating the crash. APD says that additional information will be released when available.

It is unknown at this time if the lanes have reopened or when they will.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.