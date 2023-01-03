85 DWI-related arrests take place during holiday season in Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) conducted a DWI Enforcement and "No Refusal" Initiative between Dec. 15 through Jan. 1.

During this operation, there were a total of 85 DWI-related arrests. Forty-three of those were a result of blood search warrants, 31 through breath samples with consent, and 11 from blood samples with consent.

Of those arrests, the following number had enhanced DWI charges:

Consent Breath Samples over .15= 13

Class A Misd DWI (with prior conviction) = 11

Felony DWI (2 or more prior convictions) = 7

Felony DWI Child Passenger = 2

"The Austin Police Department and the City of Austin Transportation Department continue to focus on preventing lives from being lost on Austin's streets, highways, and waterways. The Department is dedicated to making the roadways and waterways of Austin safe for residents and visitors through education and enforcement," APD said.