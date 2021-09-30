Austin police extending No Refusal Initiative for ACL Music Festival

The Austin Police Department (APD) will be conducting a No Refusal Initiative that will coincide with the upcoming ACL Music Festival.

The initiative will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 10.

A No Refusal Initiative is an enforcement strategy that allows APD to obtain a blood sample search warrant for any driver that refuses a breath or blood test.

"The Austin Police Department and the City of Austin Transportation Department are continuously focused on preventing lives from being lost on the streets, highways, and waterways of Austin," APD said in a press release. "The Department is dedicated to making the roadways and waterways of Austin safe for residents and visitors through education and enforcement."

