Police searching for suspects involved in Austin home burglary

The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects in connection to a home burglary and credit card abuse.

The first suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s. He also was about 175 pounds with a short beard, and an almost bald haircut.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

Detectives believe the suspect mentioned above had at least two people help him burglarize the home.

The two accomplices were described as: a Hispanic woman in her early 20s, about 5'3 and 125 pounds; and a Hispanic man in his early 30s, about 5'8 and 180 pounds.

Several valuable items and financial cards were stolen during the crime.

A $5,000 reward from an anonymous donor is being offered for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the suspects.