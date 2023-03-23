Police searching for suspects involved in Austin home burglary
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects in connection to a home burglary and credit card abuse.
The first suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s. He also was about 175 pounds with a short beard, and an almost bald haircut.
(Austin Police Department)
Detectives believe the suspect mentioned above had at least two people help him burglarize the home.
The two accomplices were described as: a Hispanic woman in her early 20s, about 5'3 and 125 pounds; and a Hispanic man in his early 30s, about 5'8 and 180 pounds.
(Austin Police Department)
Several valuable items and financial cards were stolen during the crime.
A $5,000 reward from an anonymous donor is being offered for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the suspects.
Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Burglary tip line at 512-974-6941, or email apdburglaryunit@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.