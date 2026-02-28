Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a homeless encampment in northeast Austin Saturday morning.
What we know:
Austin police said the incident happened in the 900 block of East Braker Lane.
Police spokesperson Jeremy Fisher said officers were called to the location around 8:10 a.m. Saturday, where they located the man with gunshot wounds.
Fisher said the shooting was believed to have happened overnight.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has not yet been released. He was described as a man in his 50s.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police homicide division or Crime Stoppers.
The shooting is being worked as Austin's 11th homicide of 2026.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Police Department.