Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Austin

Published  February 28, 2026 12:20pm CST
The Brief

    • Austin police said a man was found shot to death in a homeless encampment in northwest Austin Saturday morning.
    • Police responded to a call in the 900 block of East Braker Lane where they found a man in his 50s with gunshot wounds.
    • Police said they believe the shooting happened overnight.

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a homeless encampment in northeast Austin Saturday morning.

What we know:

Austin police said the incident happened in the 900 block of East Braker Lane.

Police spokesperson Jeremy Fisher said officers were called to the location around 8:10 a.m. Saturday, where they located the man with gunshot wounds.

Fisher said the shooting was believed to have happened overnight.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not yet been released. He was described as a man in his 50s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police homicide division or Crime Stoppers.

The shooting is being worked as Austin's 11th homicide of 2026.

