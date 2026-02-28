Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Austin

article

The Brief Austin police said a man was found shot to death in a homeless encampment in northwest Austin Saturday morning. Police responded to a call in the 900 block of East Braker Lane where they found a man in his 50s with gunshot wounds. Police said they believe the shooting happened overnight.



What we know:

Austin police said the incident happened in the 900 block of East Braker Lane.

Police spokesperson Jeremy Fisher said officers were called to the location around 8:10 a.m. Saturday, where they located the man with gunshot wounds.

Fisher said the shooting was believed to have happened overnight.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not yet been released. He was described as a man in his 50s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police homicide division or Crime Stoppers.

The shooting is being worked as Austin's 11th homicide of 2026.