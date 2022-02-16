Austin police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on William Cannon

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision in South Austin earlier this month as 21-year-old Gabriel Morrow.

According to police, a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle happened around 10:38 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9 at the intersection of the northbound service road for MoPac and West William Cannon Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle, Morrow, was pronounced deceased on scene. The occupants of the truck remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

