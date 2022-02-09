1 killed in crash involving motorcycle, vehicle in SW Austin

A person has died following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in southwest Austin.

ATCEMS says that fire and EMS crews responded just after 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9 to the crash at the S. MoPac northbound service road and W. William Cannon Drive.

ATCEMS later reported that an adult patient had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers should expect extended traffic delays around the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

