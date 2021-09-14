Austin police identify pedestrian struck, killed on Pearce Lane

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed while crossing the street in southeast Austin as Mary Arencibia.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Pearce Lane and Las Alas Trail around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24 for a reported collision. When officers arrived, they found Mary Arencibia, 67, had been struck b ya 2014 Hyundai Accent while crossing Pearce Lane.

Arencibia was transported to St. David’s South Austin Hospital.

She passed away from her injuries later on Wednesday, September 8.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter