Missing Travis County woman has 'cognitive impairment': sheriff

article

The Brief Guadalupe Atonal-Hernandez was last seen on Dec. 15 in Mustang Ridge area She has a cognitive impairment that "creates a concern for her welfare" TCSO is asking the public to contact 911 immediately



The Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a woman with a cognitive impairment that "creates a concern for her welfare."

25-year-old Guadalupe Atonal-Hernandez was last seen on Dec. 15 in the Mustang Ridge area.

What we know:

Atonal-Hernandez was last seen around midnight Dec. 15 leaving a home on the 7800 block of Overstreet Circle in the Mustang Ridge area near SH 130 and TX-45.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jean shorts and sandals. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'3", about 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Atonal-Hernandez is described as exhibiting cognitive abilities comparable to a preschool-aged child due to her impairments, according to TCSO. She also only speaks Spanish and may have trouble forming complete sentences.

What you can do:

TCSO is asking the public to contact 911 immediately regarding information on her whereabouts.