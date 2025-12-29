Austin Police identify suspected drunk driver involved in fatal crash

article

The Brief One woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning in the northbound lanes of South US HWY 183. Police arrested 27-year-old Angelicque Bramlett, the driver of an SUV involved in the collision, on charges of intoxication manslaughter. This marks Austin’s 94th fatal crash of 2025, with the investigation into the specific cause of the collision still ongoing.



A woman is facing intoxication manslaughter charges following a multi-vehicle crash in Southeast Austin on Sunday morning that left one person dead, according to the Austin Police Department.

Arrest in fatal drunk driving crash

The backstory:

The crash happened at 9:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 3100 block of South US HWY 183. Investigators say the crash involved an SUV, a hatchback, and a sedan.

The driver of the hatchback, an unidentified female, died at the scene.

Related article

Police arrested the driver of the SUV, identified as 27-year-old Angelicque Bramlett, for intoxication manslaughter. The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, officials said.

Bramlett is being held in the Travis County jail on a 2nd degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter. As of Monday afternoon, a bond has not been set.

Dig deeper:

The crash marks Austin’s 94th fatal crash of 2025, resulting in 98 total fatalities for the year. By the same date in 2024, the city had recorded 93 fatal crashes and 100 deaths.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.