Austin police identify three children who died in apartment fire

The Brief Authorities have identified three young siblings, aged 5, 7, and 10, who died in a March 11 townhome fire at a multifamily complex in Austin. The fire is not being investigated as a homicide, as arson and forensic teams found no initial evidence that the blaze was criminal in nature. The specific cause of the fire remains unknown, with investigators stating there is currently "insufficient evidence" to determine what sparked the flames.



Authorities have identified three children killed in a March 11 townhome fire, though investigators say they have found "insufficient evidence" to determine what sparked the early morning blaze.

Austin police ID children

What we know:

Austin Fire and Austin Police officials identified the victims as 10-year-old Aniyah Lucero, 7-year-old Athena Lucero, and 5-year-old Jeremy Lucero.

Emergency crews responded to the multifamily complex at 2507 Burleson Road just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11. While firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames before they spread beyond the initial two-story townhome, they discovered the three children deceased inside the residence.

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Following the discovery, arson investigators and homicide detectives were called to the scene. However, officials stated Tuesday that the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature. While it remains an active death investigation, police confirmed it is not being investigated as a homicide.

Working alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), arson personnel conducted in-depth interviews and a forensic sweep of the scene. Despite the joint effort, a specific cause of the fire could not be established.

"Austin Fire and Austin Police would like to thank the ATF for their invaluable contributions to this investigation," the departments said in a joint statement.

No arrests have been made, and officials stressed that both the arson and death investigations remain open and ongoing.