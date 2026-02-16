Expand / Collapse search

Austin police investigating homicides over the weekend

Published  February 16, 2026 5:23pm CST
Austin police are investigating homicides from over the weekend. No one has been arrested yet for either.

The Brief

    • A couple of homicides happened over the weekend in Austin
    • On Feb. 15, near the Gus Garcia Recreation Center, one person died and another was injured
    • On Feb. 14, in South Austin, two people were found dead

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating homicides from over the weekend. 

No one has been arrested yet for either.

North Austin homicide

The backstory:

"I suppose you could say there are some neighborhoods where you kind of think, well, something like that might happen, but not this one, not a city-owned recreation center," Austin resident James Grant said.

The Gus Garcia Recreation Center is known to have programs for children and teens. Some seniors also stop in.

"I come here Monday through Friday and have lunch with a bunch of old people like me. We sit around and tell lies to each other," Grant said.

Grant said it is generally safe, but he also doesn’t know what it is like after dark.

On Sunday, Feb. 15, a little after midnight, Austin police found a man in his 30s fighting for his life and eventually died near the Gus Garcia Recreation Center. Another person was also found injured and taken to a hospital.

"I have read about murder and mayhem, killing, gunshots. It appears most of them in the 78753 zip code in general, a lot of them," Grant said.

In that zip code, just this year, APD reported three homicides, three robberies, and 29 aggravated assaults.

Grant said it is happening too much.

"I think we need to have more uniforms on the street, more police, and we need to have a public that's willing to raise a little hell about it, say that this has to stop. This has to stop," Grant said.

South Austin homicide

The backstory:

Down south, on Saturday, Feb. 14, around 11:30 a.m., a welfare check call came in to APD for a family member living at Cannon Ridge Homes along Windrift Way.

"Upon entry, officers located two deceased subjects, male and female, both in their forties," APD PIO Jeremy Fisher said.

Fil Luna said he was setting up a garage sale that morning when police showed up.

"It’s always a little unsettling to know something like that happened so close," Luna said.

What's next:

Austin police have not yet identified the victims or any suspects in these homicides.

