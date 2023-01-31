Austin police investigating bank robbery near UT Austin

Austin police are investigating a bank robbery near the University of Texas at Austin.

University of Texas police said on Jan. 31, around 1:15 p.m., Austin police alerted UTPD about a report of a robbery that happened at the Chase Bank in the 2500 block of Guadalupe Street.

A suspect approached the teller and handed them a note saying he had a bomb. The suspect then left the area and was last seen running northbound in the 2500 block of Nueces Street.

No injuries were reported and there is no ongoing threat to the community, at this time.

The Victims Advocate Network (VAN) has extended services to the bank tellers at Chase Bank, where the incident occurred.

The Austin Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Call APD at 311 if you have any information about this crime.