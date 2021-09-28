Austin police investigating fatal collision on Mopac service road

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that happened on a service road for the Mopac Expressway in North Austin.

According to police, officers were notified of a crash in the 8800 block of the southbound service road for N Mopac around 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, September 26. The preliminary investigation shows the white BMW traveled southbound before striking the curb and catching fire.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

