Austin police investigating homicide near police headquarters

Austin police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning near the police headquarters.

What we know:

Austin police responded to the 800 block of the I-35 frontage road around 3:20 a.m. where they located a man with traumatic injuries.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died just before 4 a.m., according to Officer Aaron Townsend.

Townsend said investigators were able to locate a person they believe is connected to the incident and that person was taken into custody.

Austin police are investigating the incident as the city's 36th homicide this year.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how the man was injured and the victim's identity has not been released.

The name of the person in custody was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department.