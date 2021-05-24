Austin police look for man who had indecent contact with child at Walmart

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a male suspect who had indecent contact with a child at a local Walmart.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 15 at around 6:40 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart located at 9300 South I-35 service road.

Police say the suspect entered the Walmart in the afternoon hours and appears to have walked around for some time before approaching the victim. While inside the store, the suspect located a six-year-old victim and forcibly touched the child in a sexual manner before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as a white male of average size. He was last seen wearing a white baseball-style cap, green patterned shirt, maroon-colored pants, and green or gray Converse style sneakers.

Police say the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a blue or green, older 1999 body style Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at (512) 974-6880, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

APD is holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to discuss this case. It will stream live on the FOX 7 Austin website, FOX 7 Austin YouTube channel, and FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.