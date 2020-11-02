Austin police need help identifying three aggravated robbery suspects

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking the public for help identifying three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery that happened on October 29.

Police say the three suspects entered the Mi Pueblito convenience store at 1610 Ohlen Road at around 8 p.m. and held the store manager and another employee at gunpoint while demanding money from the register.

The store manager and employee were not hurt. The three suspects fled the store and headed northbound on foot.

The suspects are described as follows.

Suspect #1

Hispanic male

Estimated to be between 5’07” and 5’09”

Medium build

Armed with a black semi-automatic handgun

Last seen wearing black Nike hoodie, black pants, distinctive light-colored Nike sneakers, black gloves and a black mask

Suspect #2

Hispanic male

Estimated to be between 5’07” and 5’09”

Medium build

Armed with a black semi-automatic handgun

Last seen wearing a black down jacket, black and white mask or bandana, black pants with a Nike swoosh on left upper leg, black sneakers and black gloves

Suspect #3

Hispanic male

Estimated to be between 5’09” and 5’11”

Thin build

Carrying a black backpack with white trim

Last seen wearing grey hoodie, black pants, black shoes with silver emblem on the front top, black gloves and a white mask

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.