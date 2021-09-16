SWAT situation in North Austin cleared, search for suspect continues

The Austin Police Department (APD) says the SWAT situation in North Austin has been cleared but that police are still looking for a suspect.

According to police, officers attempted to make a traffic stop around 12:35 p.m. on a vehicle that was witnessed making multiple traffic violations. The suspect allegedly ran from police into an apartment within the 9500 block of Dessau Road. It was later determined that the suspect was carrying at least one firearm and SWAT was called in to assist.

Around 2:20 p.m., the Austin Police Department was able to determine that the suspect was no longer on scene and cleared the SWAT situation. Police said there was no forced entry used during this situation and that their investigation remains ongoing.

No information on the suspect is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

