Police look for robbery suspect who punched 7-Eleven employee

The Austin Police Department is looking for two suspects connected to a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in East Austin.

The incident happened on October 11 between 2:30 a.m and 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 2020 East 7th Street.

Police say the suspects concealed merchandise inside the store and one suspect punched the store clerk when confronted.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1

Black male

25-35 years of age

5’ 10" tall

170-180 lbs

Black moustache and goatee

Last seen wearing a white Fedora style hat, a red Washington Redskins jersey #15, red sweatpants, black and white shoes, and a unique patterned green/orange camo backpack.

Suspect #2

Black female

25-35 years of age

5’ 6" tall

140-160 lbs

Last seen wearing a black "Live Generously" t-shirt with red heart graphic, black shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.