Austin police searching for man accused of attempted sexual assault

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help searching for a man accused of attempted sexual assault.

What we know:

Austin police said on August 26, around 12:30 a.m., a man was seen inside a convenience store at the intersection of Payton Gin Road and North Lamar Boulevard.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk of Payton Gin Road when the man approached her. The man attempted to talk to the victim, but she ignored him and continued walking.

The man then grabbed the victim from behind, threw her on the ground, and attempted to sexually assault her.

APD said detectives have exhausted all other options in attempting to identify the man, and are now asking the community for assistance in identifying him.

The man is described as a Hispanic man, around 5'7, has a dark complexion, a heavy build, and with curly black hair.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Sex Crimes Unit at 512-974-5095. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest in this incident.