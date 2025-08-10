Austin Police say missing 79-year-old woman was found safe

article

The Brief Austin police were asking for the public's help to find Marie Louise Jervis, a 79-year-old woman who went missing on Saturday. Jervis, who has medical conditions, was last seen leaving her apartment on Broadmoor Drive around 2:30 p.m. She is described as a Spanish-speaking Black female with short, curly, light purple hair, and was last seen wearing a cheetah-print dress and Jordan slides.



UPDATE: Austin Police say Marie Louise Jervis has been found safe.

Austin police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 79-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her apartment on Saturday.

Missing Woman in Austin

What we know:

Marie Louise Jervis was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Broadmoor Drive. She has medical conditions that have prompted concern about her welfare, according to the Austin Police Department.

Jervis is a Spanish-speaking Black female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. She has short, curly, light purple hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a cheetah-print knee-length dress, grey and white Jordan slides, a gold necklace, and small gold hoop earrings.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Marie Jervis is asked to call 911 immediately.