Austin Police say missing 79-year-old woman was found safe
AUSTIN - UPDATE: Austin Police say Marie Louise Jervis has been found safe.
Austin police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 79-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her apartment on Saturday.
Missing Woman in Austin
What we know:
Marie Louise Jervis was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Broadmoor Drive. She has medical conditions that have prompted concern about her welfare, according to the Austin Police Department.
Jervis is a Spanish-speaking Black female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. She has short, curly, light purple hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing a cheetah-print knee-length dress, grey and white Jordan slides, a gold necklace, and small gold hoop earrings.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Marie Jervis is asked to call 911 immediately.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department.