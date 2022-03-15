Austin police investigating stabbing at homeless encampment

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a reported stabbing at a homeless encampment. The homeless encampment is near the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Lakeshore in southeast Austin.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area on Tuesday, March 15 for reports of a stabbing. When officers made contact with the victim, he said he was stabbed by a man with the nickname ‘Chewy.’

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter