Austin Pride in full swing; parade to cause road closures

Austin Pride is in full swing.

The Austin Pride Festival began at 11 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m. Saturday at Fiesta Gardens in East Austin.

The Austin Pride Parade will kick off at 8 p.m., starting from the Texas State Capitol before making its way south on Congress Avenue through downtown, and across the Ann Richards Bridge.

The parade features local businesses, floats, performers, bands and more. It runs until around 11 p.m.

Several streets will be shut down before and during the parade—including Congress Avenue and parts of 11th and San Jacinto streets.

The following streets will be fully closed:

San Jacinto Street from 11th to 15th streets: 1 p.m. to midnight

14th Street from San Jacinto to Trinity: 1 p.m. to midnight

13th Street from San Jacinto to Trinity: 1 p.m. to midnight

12th Street from San Jacinto to Trinity: 1 p.m. to midnight

11th Street from Colorado to San Jacinto: 5 p.m. to midnight

Congress Avenue from Barton Springs Road to 11th Street: 5 p.m to midnight

4th Street from Lavaca to Congress: 5 p.m. to midnight

Only the westbound lanes of 11th Street from San Jacinto to Trinity will be closed from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The Congress Avenue closure does include the Congress Avenue Bridge.

For more information, including alternative routes and transportation options, click here.