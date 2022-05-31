Austin seeks input on proposal for east Austin multi-family rental housing development

The City of Austin and Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) announced an open public comment and voting period for proposals to develop and operate a multi-family rental housing development on a three-acre property.

The property will be located at 3515 Manor Road and will be owned by the City of Austin and AHFC.

The public comment period is open now through the end of the day on June 19, 2022.

The development is anticipated to address both affordable housing priorities and additional community priorities that were identified through previous public engagement efforts. The development will consist of one or more multifamily rental developments developed as low-income affordable housing for families, and Permanent Supportive Housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The request for proposal is a partnership between APH and the AHFC. Supporting documentation and proposals are available on the RFP web page.