Austin Public Health clarifies COVID-19 quarantining guidance

Austin Public Health has released updated guidance on COVID-19 quarantining to reflect changes recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the CDC has reinforced that the 14 day quarantine is the most protective, officials say that local and national data suggest that in some circumstances, a shorter quarantine may provide appropriate protection against the spread of COVID-19. The quarantine length will be determined based on the exposure risk and risk of transmitting the virus to those who could develop severe symptoms from the virus.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The updated recommendations are as follows:

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 and were not wearing a mask OR you do live with or work in a setting with people who are at high risk for severe disease, you should quarantine for the full 14 days.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 and were wearing a mask and do not live with or work in a setting with people who are at high risk for severe disease, the following guidance applies:

Quarantine for 10 days, monitoring your symptoms OR quarantine for 7 days, monitoring your symptoms AND receive a negative COVID-19 test on or after the 5th day following exposure.

If you are a healthcare worker or first responder, quarantine for 7 days, monitoring your symptoms AND receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test result on or after the 7th day following exposure.

If you develop symptoms during your quarantine period and test positive for COVID-19, officials say you need to self-isolate for at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms and for at least 1 day following the resolution of fever and improvement of other symptoms.

Officials say that while the quarantine period has been shortened in some instances it is essential that everyone closely monitor their health to ensure that they are not developing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, headache, runny nose, loss of sense of smell/taste, sore throat, and/or diarrhea.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

People are reminded that regardless of the quarantine guidelines, individuals should wear a mask, watch their distance, and wash their hands for the full 14 days following an exposure, even within their own household.

A free hotel facility is available for those awaiting their COVID-19 results or who have tested positive and cannot safely isolate from others in their home. Individuals wishing to stay at the facility can call 512-810-7554.

For more information about COVID-19, visit AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.

___

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK