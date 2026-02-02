ICE imposes quarantine at Texas immigration facility after 2 measles cases confirmed

article

The Brief Federal officials halted all movement at a South Texas immigration detention center following two confirmed cases of measles among detainees. Immediate quarantine protocols are in effect at the Dilley facility, with all transfers suspended to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus. The duration of the lockdown remains unknown, and officials have not yet released the age or nationality of those infected.



Federal health officials have halted all movement at a South Texas immigration detention center after confirming two cases of measles among detainees.

Measles confirmed at ICE facility in South Texas

What we know:

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the active infections at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center on Jan. 31, according to a statement released by Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin.

The detainees were diagnosed the same day 5-year-old Liam Ramos and his father were released from the facility.

In response, the ICE Health Services Corps (IHSC) implemented immediate quarantine protocols to contain the highly contagious virus. All individuals suspected of having contact with the infected detainees have been isolated, and the facility has suspended the transfer of detainees in or out of the center.

What they're saying:

"Medical staff is continuing to monitor the detainees’ conditions and will take appropriate and active steps to prevent further infection," McLaughlin said, adding that all detainees are receiving medical care.

Measles is a significant concern in congregate living settings due to its high transmission rate among unvaccinated populations. The Dilley facility, located about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio, is one of several processing centers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

McLaughlin defended the quality of care provided at the facility, noting that it is "longstanding practice" to provide comprehensive medical, dental, and mental health services to individuals from the moment they enter custody.

"This is the best healthcare than many aliens have received in their entire lives," McLaughlin said.

What we don't know:

The statement did not specify the age or nationality of the infected individuals, nor did it indicate how long the lockdown is expected to remain in effect.