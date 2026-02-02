Hundreds of Hays CISD students leave campus to protest: district

The Brief Hays CISD students leave campus to stage protests Students have left Hays, Lehman, Live Oak Academy and Johnson High Schools, Barton Middle School Protests come after students in Austin ISD participated in protests against ICE last week



Hays CISD says that hundreds of its students have left campus to stage protests.

This comes after students at 14 Austin ISD campuses participated in student-led demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week.

What we know:

The district says that several hundred students from five campuses walked out as part of the protests. The students were from:

Hays High School

Live Oak Academy High School

Johnson High School

Lehman High School

Barton Middle School

According to the district, that is about five to 15% of the student population at each school on average, but the exact number of students that walked out is currently being calculated.

The walkouts began about 1 p.m. at four of the campuses with Lehman's walkout starting at 2:50 p.m.

The district says that it's presumed the walkouts were in protest of ICE operations.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the district said the protests were not condoned or enabled by Hays CISD and that leaving class without permission or skipping class is against district rules.

Students who left campus without permission during the school day will be receiving unexcused absences and may face other disciplinary action depending on if there was any other disruptive behavior.

The district then stated that due to safety being a priority, teachers and campus administrators were on hand to monitor the protests on campus "in an effort to preserve order and security."

Read the full statement below:

About 500 went to downtown Kyle, police say

Dig deeper:

The Kyle Police Department says about 500 students made their way to downtown Kyle.

Officers on scene monitoring traffic and pedestrian safety noticed a minor in possession of alcohol, which resulted in the arrests of two juveniles.

One juvenile was charged with assault on a public servant, resisting arrest, interfering with public duties, consumption, and possession of alcohol by a minor.

The other juvenile was charged with resisting arrest and interfering with public duties. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

KPD says that the arrests were unrelated to the walkout.

This story is developing.