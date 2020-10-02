Austin Public Health warns of scammers posing as employees

Austin Public Health is warning Austinites of scammers who have been calling residents and posing as APH employees.

APH says the scammers are using a "spoofed" phone number, the APH Environmental Health Services main line (512-978-0300), to attempt to scam individuals. The city is working to stop the individual or group from using APH’s phone number.

APH is reminding residents that employees will never ask for Social Security, Medicaid, insurance, immigration, or financial information. Employees may reach out via phone or email in certain circumstances, but staff will properly identify themselves and provide contact information for additional questions, says APH.

Staff will usually verify or confirm information already obtained from hospitals or labs instead of initially asking for that information.

APH says if you believe the call you are receiving is a scam call, request the name, title, and call back number from the Austin Public Health employee. The information can then be verified with the City of Austin by contacting 311 to ask for that person to ensure they are indeed an APH employee.

