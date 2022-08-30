South Austin shooting suspect leaves scene, returns to confess to police

A 25-year-old man was arrested for shooting a victim in South Austin on Saturday. Police said he left the scene, then later returned to tell police what he did.

Austin police said on August 27, around 6 a.m., officers responded to a possible shooting call near the intersection of S IH-35 SVRD NB and E Oltorf St.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to an affidavit, while officers were on the scene, a car drove up to them and a man got out. The man, 25-year-old Elijah Perez, told a detective he was involved "in what had just occurred." The detective saw a firearm in the driver side door of the car, and he was brought into the police station for questioning.

Elijah Perez was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It was later learned, Perez pulled up to a gas station and walked up to the victim. The two were speaking when Perez took his gun out and shot the victim. Perez then drove back to his apartment. Later, he decided to return to the scene and speak with officers, the affidavit stated.

