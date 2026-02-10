Woman accused of stealing credit cards, other items from car in Mueller; APD investigating

article

The Brief A suspect is accused of stealing credit cards, a MacBook, and a work laptop from a victim's car APD said this happened on Feb. 3 in Mueller Police are asking for help identifying the suspect



Austin police are asking for help identifying a woman accused of stealing credit cards and other personal items from a victim's car in Mueller.

What we know:

Police said on Feb. 3, around 8 a.m., a car was burglarized at the Starbucks in Mueller at 1801 E 51st Street. Credit cards, a MacBook, and the victim's work laptop were stolen.

After the burglary, the victim's credit cards were used at a nearby Walgreens at 5345 N IH 35, where the cards were declined.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The suspect was described as a white woman, about 5'6, and 160 pounds.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a white Ford Expedition, possibly a 2020-23 model.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.