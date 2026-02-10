Catalytic converter thefts up: APD looking for 2 suspects in latest case

The Brief Austin Police Department looking for suspects involved in catalytic converter theft in Jan. 2026 APD says theire has been an recent uptick in catalytic converter thefts



The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in connection to two catalytic converter thefts in January.

The backstory:

APD says the recent case it's investigating happened on Jan. 19, 2026 in the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard and involved two suspects.

The suspects, and the suspect vehicle, are described as follows:

Suspect #1

Black male

Long hair

Last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie sweater

Suspect #2

Black female

Last seen wearing a dark hair net and a dark-colored hoodie sweater

The suspect vehicle is described as a SUV that is light in color.

Why you should care:

The APD Auto Theft Unit says it is aware of a recent uptick in catalytic converter thefts.

Officials say that certain vehicles seem to be targeted for the thefts. Per data obtained in recent catalytic converter thefts, the following are the most targeted vehicles:

Toyota

Mitsubishi

Honda

Of the targeted vehicles, Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tacoma are the forerunners.

Officials say that thefts are not currently widespread, but APD wishes to inform the public of the trend.

What you can do:

APD has some safety tips so that you can avoid becoming a victim of this crime:

Park in Well-Lit Areas: Whenever possible, park in well-lit, populated areas. Thieves are less likely to target vehicles in locations with high visibility and foot traffic. 2. Use Anti-Theft Devices: Consider investing in a vehicle alarm, etching your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) onto your vehicle's catalytic converter, and installing hardened steel catalytic converter shields/cages. 3. Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings when parking or returning to your vehicle and report any suspicious activity.

If you are the victim of a catalytic converter theft, have further information, video or leads for investigation, please report the incident to police.

The APD Auto Theft Unit can be contacted by email at ATIP@austintexas.gov.