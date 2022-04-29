Drugs, weapons discovery leads to Northwest Austin SWAT situation

Two suspects have been located, and one suspect remains at large after a pre-planned SWAT call in Northwest Austin.

Detectives with the Austin Police Department had a warrant to search a storage facility, where they found copious amounts of drugs as well as weapons.

According to APD Senior Patrol Officer Demeitri Hobbs, detectives found several drugs including enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Police obtained a search warrant for a home in connection to the storage facility at the intersection of Blackfoot Trail and Sioux Trail, off of McNeil Drive and 183.

Officers found two suspects inside that were "unresponsive." Austin-Travis County EMS says the suspects were transported to a local hospital where one is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition, medical not trauma.

Friday morning's SWAT situation is considered a high-risk search. The SWAT team used explosives to knock down the door to the home and used a robot to search the property.

Hobbs says the department had intel that the suspects were likely at home. Officers are using the SWAT PA system to convince the suspects to surrender.

Advertisement

It is unclear if there are more drugs and weapons at the home.

