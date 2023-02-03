Taco Cabana robbed, APD looking for armed suspect

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a North Austin Taco Cabana at gunpoint.

On Jan. 26, just after 9:30 p.m., a suspect entered the business and ordered food from the restaurant at 8415 Research Boulevard. As an employee opened the register, he pulled out a handgun and stole money.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5'10" with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black gloves, black sweater, black pants, and black shoes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

APD says robbery detectives are actively working this case, and have several investigative leads.

APD urges all citizens and business owners to remain vigilant and to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.