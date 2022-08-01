Austin police looking for missing woman last seen in East Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman last seen in East Austin.

APD says 25-year-old Destiny Renea Montelongo was last seen on Friday, July 29 near Airport Boulevard and Springdale Boulevard.

She is described as a white female, 5'3" and 145 lbs. She has brown eyes and dyed red hair with numerous tattoos.

Destiny Renea Montelongo (Austin Police Department)

Anyone with any information regarding Destiny Montelongo’s location is asked to call the APD Missing Person Unit at 512-974-5250.