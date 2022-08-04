APD looking for woman missing from North Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night.

65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3.

APD says Castillo has cognitive issues and several medical conditions that require daily medication.

Natividad Gonzalez Castillo (Austin Police Department)

Castillo is described as:

Hispanic female

5’04"

130 lbs.

Gray, frizzy hair

Brown eyes, glasses

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to call 911 immediately.