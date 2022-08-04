Expand / Collapse search

APD looking for woman missing from North Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night.

65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3.

APD says Castillo has cognitive issues and several medical conditions that require daily medication.

Natividad Gonzalez Castillo

Natividad Gonzalez Castillo (Austin Police Department)

Castillo is described as:

  • Hispanic female
  • 5’04"
  • 130 lbs.
  • Gray, frizzy hair
  • Brown eyes, glasses

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to call 911 immediately.