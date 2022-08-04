APD looking for woman missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night.
65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3.
APD says Castillo has cognitive issues and several medical conditions that require daily medication.
Natividad Gonzalez Castillo (Austin Police Department)
Castillo is described as:
- Hispanic female
- 5’04"
- 130 lbs.
- Gray, frizzy hair
- Brown eyes, glasses
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to call 911 immediately.