Austin mother asks for help after partner killed, car totaled

An Austin mother is asking for help after falling on hard times. Those who know Ana Raab say she needs a break.

Raab and Robert Strong met in 2020. They had their first child together at the end of the year.

"He was really just a gentle, kind, caring person, he was one of those guys, he was a big tall guy but just so sweet and gentle," Raab said.

In January 2022, Strong was killed in a car crash in Bastrop.

"The driver was drunk and he took a turn too fast and hit a mailbox," Raab said. "I was told that Robert was ejected from the car and that he was life flighted to St. David's and he died the next day."

At the time, Raab was pregnant with her second child.

"He didn't get to meet Dylan, but Winter was daddy's little girl," Raab said.

Raab’s been raising her two little girls on her own with very little money. She said she was receiving assistance with housing, but got kicked out because she wasn’t working.

"I have every intention of working, but I, I don't have any help and I'm doing the best I can right now when I literally just gave birth," Raab said.

"I’ve just kind of been bouncing around, staying with a friend," Raab said.

She had planned to go back to work and put her children in daycare until she lost her mode of transportation. Raab’s parked car was hit and totaled last month in Austin.

"I've just kind of been struggling, struggling, struggling, struggling, and it's just kind of gotten worse and worse and worse, but now I feel like I'm kind of starting to get it. I feel like it's all just a lesson in how to think to be more positive, to be more, you know, have faith that things are going to work out," Raab said.

Raab said she needs help getting back on her feet.

"I don't know what else to do at this point because we are just losing, losing, losing, and I'm at the point where I need help. I can't be doing this by myself anymore," Raab said.

Click here to donate to Raab's gofundme campaign.