Austin City Council removes minimum parking requirements for new development
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin City Council is removing minimum parking requirements for new development.
City leaders say this decision will make it cheaper to build new housing and commercial space, while helping the city meet its mobility and climate goals.
Opponents are concerned that this change will lead to a drop in available parking as the city continues to grow, potentially affecting residential areas and backing up traffic.