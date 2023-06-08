19-year-old found dead due to accidental shooting in northwest Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) said a 19-year-old was found dead due to an accidental shooting in northwest Austin.

Police said on June 7, around 2:59 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 6800 block of West Courtyard Drive.

When APD officers and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) got to the home, they found 19-year-old Parsa Danesh with obvious trauma to his body. Danesh died on the scene.

Investigators believe Danesh's death resulted from an accidental shooting. No charges will be filed at this time after consulting with the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

The case remains an open investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.