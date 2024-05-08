Austin weather: Summer-like heat ahead of next cold front

Morning clouds, fog and drizzle will give way to the summer-like feeling again with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

There is so much moisture in place it will make it feel hotter with heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100. Stay cool!

Relief is coming in the form of a front late on Thursday.

It will first set off storms, then bring in cooler and drier air to finish off the week.

