Austin-Travis County 911 operators to receive new headsets

The Brief Austin-Travis County EMS dispatchers are getting new headsets Dispatchers say they've been using the same headsets for nearly a decade and have been having audio issues The new headsets should help improve call quality for both call takers and the people calling for help



Austin-Travis County EMS dispatchers are getting new headsets.

This comes after using the same for nearly a decade and having audio issues.

What they're saying:

For probably a decade, the people answering some of Austin’s most critical calls have been using the same headsets.

For a job that depends entirely on hearing, ATCEMS Communications Captain Esme Harvey said that has been a problem.

"We don't have the benefit of seeing our patients, of being able to touch patients like in the field," Captain Harvey said.

Every medical emergency that comes through 911 eventually makes its way to an Austin-Travis County EMS dispatcher. They said clear audio is very important.

"If the audio is bad, that's going to potentially lead to incorrect addresses being heard, potential misinformation. Maybe we missed something which could be a safety concern for our responders that we're sending to," Captain Harvey said.

Captain Harvey said it can also be frustrating.

"It's like I'm battling to see, can I even hear what my caller is saying, right? And that has to be frustrating for the public as well, right, they're calling on their worst day, and we're having to ask them to repeat themselves or things like that, so that is a big frustration if we're trying to meet the caller's needs, and we’re unable to," Captain Harvey said.

Now, after working through the static, someone finally heard them.

"JE Dunn Construction has really led the charge alongside the commission in helping drive this initiative to the finish line," Central Texas Public Safety Commission Chief Operating Officer Ashley Copeland said.

Thirty-five new headsets are on the way.

For Captain Harvey, she said the donation is about more than just technology.

"It is like they hear us, they see us, and they do care that they want us to be comfortable, and they want to provide a good service for the public," Captain Harvey said.

What's next:

The Central Texas Public Safety Commission said the headsets are being ordered and when they arrive, they should help improve call quality for both call takers and the people calling for help.